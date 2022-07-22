Letter: Deadly heat wave is result of lax attention to emissions

Regarding “More than 100 million in the US facing dangerous heat as temperatures climb” (July 19): Heat waves affect our most vulnerable communities. I am especially worried about the health and safety of homeless St. Louisans who are subject to persistent heat. Heat waves and other extreme weather events will continue if we don’t put climate action to the forefront, which includes passing carbon pricing, and other policies that ensure that we cut emissions by 50% by 2030.