 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Deadly heat wave is result of lax attention to emissions

  • 0
St. Louisans seek a respite from the heat

Kai Oxley cools down in the fountains at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis on Thursday.

 Jack Myer, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “More than 100 million in the US facing dangerous heat as temperatures climb” (July 19): Heat waves affect our most vulnerable communities. I am especially worried about the health and safety of homeless St. Louisans who are subject to persistent heat. Heat waves and other extreme weather events will continue if we don’t put climate action to the forefront, which includes passing carbon pricing, and other policies that ensure that we cut emissions by 50% by 2030.

The longer we don’t act, the more dangerous (and costly) weather events will become, affecting us and generations to come.

Allison Fabrizio • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News