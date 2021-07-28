 Skip to main content
Letter: Death count should inspire students to get vaccinated
0 comments

Letter: Death count should inspire students to get vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SLU freshmen move in to dorms

SLU freshman Kate Stack, right, of Glenview, Ill., rolls the moving cart back to car for another load, with the help of Oriflamme member Alex Iorfida, left. Stack is moving into Spring Hall, behind them, on SLU campus, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Kate is attending the school with her twin brother Andrew, not shown. She says she wants to at least start the year in-person learning so that she can meet new friends and her professors. Alex, a sophomore from Cincinnati, says he thinks it's hard to get the full college experience without social and personal interaction. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the letter “SLU’s vaccine policy unfairly dictates personal behavior” (July 21): Almost 700,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. That isn’t “emergency” enough to warrant being vaccinated? If I had a kid going to St. Louis University, I would want everyone in contact with my kid to be vaccinated.

Haven’t the numbers told the letter writer anything? As the number of people being vaccinated went up, the number of new cases of the virus went down. Look at what is happening in other parts of our state due to the stubborn resistance of those refusing to get the vaccine.

No vaccine is 100% effective, but the available vaccines have made the rest of us feel as if we are on the road back to being normal again.

Patricia Schlenk • Maryland Heights

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports