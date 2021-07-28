Letter: Death count should inspire students to get vaccinated

Regarding the letter “SLU’s vaccine policy unfairly dictates personal behavior” (July 21): Almost 700,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. That isn’t “emergency” enough to warrant being vaccinated? If I had a kid going to St. Louis University, I would want everyone in contact with my kid to be vaccinated.

Haven’t the numbers told the letter writer anything? As the number of people being vaccinated went up, the number of new cases of the virus went down. Look at what is happening in other parts of our state due to the stubborn resistance of those refusing to get the vaccine.

No vaccine is 100% effective, but the available vaccines have made the rest of us feel as if we are on the road back to being normal again.

Patricia Schlenk • Maryland Heights