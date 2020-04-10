Letter: Death is certainly worse than a tanking economy

Regarding “Quarantining not worth the price of losing our rights” (April 4): It is important to understand the difference between seasonal influenza and the coronavirus pandemic.
The statistics for the annual number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to influenza are indeed staggering, so why do we not enact stay-at-home orders for influenza? We have many medical tools such as vaccines, antiviral drugs and widely available diagnostic tests to mitigate the spread of influenza and treat severe cases. In contrast, the current pandemic involves a novel virus for which we lack herd immunity, lack a vaccine, lack antiviral drugs, and testing has only recently become available.
In addition, the case-fatality ratio and the percentage of hospitalizations for influenza are at least tenfold lower than for this virus. If there were the same number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. as for influenza, it would lead to 380,000 to 540,000 deaths and 3.8 million to 5.4 million hospitalizations. Since there is likely no preexisting immunity to this virus, the number of susceptible people could exceed 300 million with a death toll in the millions.
Until medical tools become more robust, social distancing needs to be used aggressively despite the negative effects on the economy. The alternative is to have this virus hospitalize and kill tens of millions of people. Preventing this scenario is absolutely worth temporarily tanking our economy and ceding our constitutional rights.
Paul D. Olivo Ph.D., M.D. • Clayton
