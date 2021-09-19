 Skip to main content
Letter: Death penalty backers fail to see their own contradictions
Letter: Death penalty backers fail to see their own contradictions

Regarding the letter “How can Texans be ‘pro-life’ yet back death penalty?”(Sept. 14): The answer is simple. Millions of people have minds that are constructed like submarines: with watertight compartments. In one part of the brain is their anti-abortion position. Several million neurons away is their death penalty position. Since these are in separate cognitive compartments, the contradiction goes unrecognized. How nice to be able to reduce a complex issue to such simple terms.

Jack Snowman • Carbondale

