Letter: Death penalty is cruel, inhumane; make it illegal

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Bishopville, S.C. South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. The method was codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out the death sentence over the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs. State prison officials said Friday, March 18, 2022, that renovations have been completed on the death chamber in Columbia to allow for a firing squad. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

 Sean Rayford

Regarding "2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions" (March 23): Capital punishment is the legal, authorized execution of a person as punishment for their crime. The point of spending time in prison is to rehabilitate inmates and prepare for their return and release into society again. In 2021, there were 11 executions nationwide.

In my opinion, the death penalty is unjust and unfair. This is a cruel form of punishment.

The right to life should be protected, and the capital punishment law should be withdrawn since it is the organized killing of a human being. Even the most gruesome criminals should not face this irreversible form of punishment. 

Peter Rule • St. Louis County  

