Letter: Death penalty neither exacts revenge nor brings closure

Regarding the editorial "Regardless of method, the death penalty is anathema to a civilized society" (March 27): I must admit, I seldom agree with the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board, but I am more than pleased to see the the board continue to call for the repeal of the death penalty.

Twenty-five years ago, Carmen Deck made a horrible decision to murder two people, James and Zelma Long. ("Execution date set for man convicted in De Soto couple's killing" Feb. 1). Both families, the Longs, and the Decks have lived with this horror every day since July 1996. There is no minimizing the pain and suffering that all have experienced since that fateful day. And now the state of Missouri in its wisdom plans to add to that horror by executing Carmen Deck on May 3. What possible good will come from that: Revenge? Closure? Peace of mind? Deterrence? Justice?

Carmen Deck made a decision and must continue to pay the price. Three stays of execution have occurred, but the state still wants its pound of flesh. To what possible benefit for the Long family? I will pray for them, and I will also pray that Gov. Mike Parson makes the right decision, and that one day Missouri will abolish what has never been the right of any citizen: to take a life except in self-defense.

Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur