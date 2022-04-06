 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Death penalty neither exacts revenge nor brings closure

  • 0
Carman Deck

Carman (sometimes spelled Carmen) Lee Deck Jr. is taken from the Jefferson County Courthouse on July 10, 1996. He was charged with shooting James and Zelma Long. Photo by Kevin Manning of the Post-Dispatch

Regarding the editorial "Regardless of method, the death penalty is anathema to a civilized society" (March 27): I must admit, I seldom agree with the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board, but I am more than pleased to see the the board continue to call for the repeal of the death penalty.

Twenty-five years ago, Carmen Deck made a horrible decision to murder two people, James and Zelma Long. ("Execution date set for man convicted in De Soto couple's killing" Feb. 1). Both families, the Longs, and the Decks have lived with this horror every day since July 1996. There is no minimizing the pain and suffering that all have experienced since that fateful day. And now the state of Missouri in its wisdom plans to add to that horror by executing Carmen Deck on May 3. What possible good will come from that: Revenge? Closure? Peace of mind? Deterrence? Justice?

People are also reading…

Carmen Deck made a decision and must continue to pay the price. Three stays of execution have occurred, but the state still wants its pound of flesh. To what possible benefit for the Long family? I will pray for them, and I will also pray that Gov. Mike Parson makes the right decision, and that one day Missouri will abolish what has never been the right of any citizen: to take a life except in self-defense.

Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News