Letter: Death penalty serves no purpose; it’s time to abolish it

Regarding “Biden’s silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray” (June 18): Studies have shown that the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime, that it is administered unfairly, that innocent people likely have been executed, and that it does not ease the pain of the victim’s family. Rarely mentioned are the execution witnesses. Journalists are assigned to witness and write stories on executions. They may have varying levels of psychological trauma afterwards. One reporter said that covering a state-sponsored murder is not like another day in the office.

Prison staff are required to participate in one of many of the tasks relating to the execution from strapping down the prisoner to pulling the switch. Many corrections officers feel mentally tortured by their participation in executions and experience post-traumatic stress disorder. Many leave their jobs to seek other employment because they don’t want to experience another execution. One corrections officer said that you cannot tell me I can take the life of people and go home and be normal.