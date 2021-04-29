Letter: Death penalty trial goes on despite coronavirus exposure

Regarding “Another positive COVID-19 test reported during jury selection for St. Louis death penalty trial" (April 21): A death penalty trial began for Eric Lawson Monday morning in St. Louis. Two jurors tested positive for the coronavirus last week, meaning everyone they came in contact with was at risk of exposure. Defense attorneys asked for a continuance, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt refused. Why does he insist on a superspreader event?

The death penalty is being sought for four men in St. Louis (all Black), more than any other jurisdiction. Asking for a lesser sentence (life without any possibility of parole), and getting it, might have put these men in prison long ago, out of the overcrowded St. Louis jail. A trial was scheduled in 2019, but there weren't enough death-qualified jurors (meaning people willing to give a death sentence) in St. Louis. Why not go for a lesser sentence?