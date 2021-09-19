Letter: Death Row inmates knew crime carries consequences

Regarding the letter “ How can Texans be ‘pro-life’ yet back death penalty? ” (Sept. 14): In my opinion, these two matters couldn’t be more different. In the case of abortion, the victim is innocent, having committed no crime. Infanticide is often child sacrifice to the god of self.

The death penalty is the result of a person’s choices. The convicted person, perhaps believing he or she could live outside the law, decided that immediate interests superseded the victim’s, and the criminal took action to deprive the victim of life. Such actions are undertaken with full knowledge of what the consequences would be if convicted.