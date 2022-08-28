Letter: Debt forgiveness is useless unless root causes are tackled

Regarding “Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million” (Aug. 25): I believe President Joe Biden’s forgiving student loans is a real poke in the eye for the millions of people who obtained student loans and subsequently paid them off.

As a person with a doctorate in education, I’m sympathetic to the plight of students in this predicament, as it seems they’ve become mired in insurmountable debt. But how did this happen? Do colleges and universities have some responsibility for this? And since these are federally guaranteed loans, are there agencies within the federal government that also are somewhat culpable?

If Biden is going to saddle the American taxpayer with this debt, then he and his administration owe an explanation as to how they intend on addressing the root causes of the problem. This administration needs to develop a coherent plan that addresses the shortcomings of the current student loan system and how officials plan on implementing changes. Part of the solution should involve changes at the higher-education level as they seem to be a part of the problem.

If the root causes of this issue are not addressed, then loan forgiveness is metaphorically akin to a band aid approach to an arterial bleed.

Robert D. Wold • Florissant