Letter: Deceptive Amendment 3 worsens gerrymandering

Regarding the letter “Why doesn’t ‘truth in advertising’ apply to political ads?” (Oct. 26): I agree with letter writer that truth in advertising should apply to politics.

Some incumbent politicians and the Missouri Farm Bureau claim Amendment 3 is about protecting “real” representation, but the ballot language is very deceptive.

In 2018, the citizens of Missouri made clear that they wanted fair maps and strict limits on lobbyist gifts and campaign donations for legislative candidates. Now voters are being asked to swap fair maps with a redistricting plan that could make Missouri the most gerrymandered state in the country. Language to keep kids out of the count when drawing legislative districts is drawing national attention.

Don’t be tricked by the ban on $5 gifts and $100 less for Missouri Senate candidates. Anyone who thinks our kids deserve representation in Jefferson City should vote no on Amendment 3.

Nancy J. Miller • St. Louis

Co-President, League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis