 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Decision could lead to more illegal abortion tragedies

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion Georgia

A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

 Ben Gray - freelancer, FR171789 AP

Regarding the editorial "Missouri's women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote" (June 24): The original 1973 Supreme Court text of  the Roe v. Wade decision is an insightful history of abortion. The court found the state had no interest or equity in a medical decision decided between a woman and her doctor. The current Supreme Court has just ruled a state can deprive its citizens of freedoms, despite having neither equity in the outcome nor responsibility for the consequences.

But I believe there is a much deeper fundamental consequence to this latest decision. All states banning abortion are emphatically asserting two correlated principles: Any boy or man can impregnate any girl or woman without responsibility for the consequence; and no girl or woman has any say in whose baby she will bear. 

It’s important to point out rape is not a sin in the Bible, so it makes me wonder about credibility of mandates from churches. Women are back to being chattel unto men. 

People are also reading…

Because Roe was almost 50 years ago, most people have no concept of what it was like before 1973. I remember a few girls suddenly disappearing from high school and not returning; hearing news stories on Chicago TV stations about desperate women bleeding out from attempted coat-hanger abortions or women dying due to botched backstreet abortions. History will repeat itself. 

David Vail • O’Fallon, Ill.   

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News