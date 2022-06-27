Letter: Decision could lead to more illegal abortion tragedies

Regarding the editorial "Missouri's women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote" (June 24): The original 1973 Supreme Court text of the Roe v. Wade decision is an insightful history of abortion. The court found the state had no interest or equity in a medical decision decided between a woman and her doctor. The current Supreme Court has just ruled a state can deprive its citizens of freedoms, despite having neither equity in the outcome nor responsibility for the consequences.

But I believe there is a much deeper fundamental consequence to this latest decision. All states banning abortion are emphatically asserting two correlated principles: Any boy or man can impregnate any girl or woman without responsibility for the consequence; and no girl or woman has any say in whose baby she will bear.

It’s important to point out rape is not a sin in the Bible, so it makes me wonder about credibility of mandates from churches. Women are back to being chattel unto men.

Because Roe was almost 50 years ago, most people have no concept of what it was like before 1973. I remember a few girls suddenly disappearing from high school and not returning; hearing news stories on Chicago TV stations about desperate women bleeding out from attempted coat-hanger abortions or women dying due to botched backstreet abortions. History will repeat itself.

David Vail • O’Fallon, Ill.