Letter: Decision to wear mask shouldn't be a political one
0 comments

Letter: Decision to wear mask shouldn't be a political one

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Zoo begins reopening after coronavirus shutdown

The crowd applauds as they watch the Sea Lion Show at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The zoo opened to members this week by reservation and will open reservations to the general public on Saturday, June 13. The zoo is requiring reservations for admission to control the number of visitors and taking extra steps to clean and disinfect. In additional to requiring guests to wearing face masks, the zoo is spraying disinfectant on benches and blocking off seats in the Sea Lion Show area to encourage social distancing. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “AMC Theatres won’t require masks to avoid ‘political controversy,’ CEO says” (June 19): In my wildest imagination, I never would have thought that wearing a face mask would become a point of contention during a pandemic. Face masks have proven to be one of the most effective tools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Of all the blunders made by President Donald Trump’s administration, the worst thing he has done thus far is to politicize the wearing of face masks.

Trump, contrary to his own health adviser’s recommendations, has clearly sent the message to Americans that he considers the wearers of face masks to be weak and cowardly and caving in to political correctness. The words, actions and deeds of a president matter greatly. One day, history may show that Trump’s words during this pandemic resulted in the needless infections and deaths of thousands.

In the meantime, I’ll be wearing a face mask.

Paul Burkhardt • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports