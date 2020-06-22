Letter: Decision to wear mask shouldn't be a political one

Regarding “AMC Theatres won’t require masks to avoid ‘political controversy,’ CEO says” (June 19): In my wildest imagination, I never would have thought that wearing a face mask would become a point of contention during a pandemic. Face masks have proven to be one of the most effective tools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Of all the blunders made by President Donald Trump’s administration, the worst thing he has done thus far is to politicize the wearing of face masks.
Trump, contrary to his own health adviser’s recommendations, has clearly sent the message to Americans that he considers the wearers of face masks to be weak and cowardly and caving in to political correctness. The words, actions and deeds of a president matter greatly. One day, history may show that Trump’s words during this pandemic resulted in the needless infections and deaths of thousands.
In the meantime, I’ll be wearing a face mask.
Paul Burkhardt • Fenton
