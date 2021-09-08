Letter: Deep in the heart of Texas is oppression of women

Regarding the editorial "Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can't do both." (Sept. 5) : The 1941 song "Deep in the Heart of Texas" remains an anthem in that state to this day, celebrating the expansiveness, freedom and fierce independence the state has always been known for. Sadly though, the stunning six-week abortion ban that went into effect this week is reflective of anything but.

Having been stripped of their constitutional right to safe, accessible abortion services, the women of Texas are now being forced to seek help either out of state or at unlicensed facilities, and some of those living in poverty will inevitably resort to the desperate act of self-induced termination. By backing the ban, the Lone Star State's legislators seem oblivious to the devastating impact their cruel decision is having in real time: The rights of Texas women who find themselves caught up in an overwhelming situation have been tossed aside like so much tumbleweed, leaving them to fend for themselves. Texas has truly lost its heart.