Letter: Deep in the heart of Texas is oppression of women
Letter: Deep in the heart of Texas is oppression of women

New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding more and more calls from women desperate for options. The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 by the U.S. Supreme Court, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP File)

Regarding the editorial "Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can't do both." (Sept. 5): The 1941 song "Deep in the Heart of Texas" remains an anthem in that state to this day, celebrating the expansiveness, freedom and fierce independence the state has always been known for. Sadly though, the stunning six-week abortion ban that went into effect this week is reflective of anything but.

Having been stripped of their constitutional right to safe, accessible abortion services, the women of Texas are now being forced to seek help either out of state or at unlicensed facilities, and some of those living in poverty will inevitably resort to the desperate act of self-induced termination. By backing the ban, the Lone Star State's legislators seem oblivious to the devastating impact their cruel decision is having in real time: The rights of Texas women who find themselves caught up in an overwhelming situation have been tossed aside like so much tumbleweed, leaving them to fend for themselves. Texas has truly lost its heart.

Connie Nohl-Sanford • St. Louis 

