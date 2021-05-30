 Skip to main content
Letter: Defending control of 'one's own body' means fetus, too
Regarding the editorial "Abortion rights are now at the mercy of the most conservative court in modern times" concerning the Supreme Court's hearing of challenges to Roe v. Wade: The editorial stated, "But the ability to make one's own choices, especially regarding one's own body and one's own future, should be sacrosanct."

I agree 100%. But what pro-choice people conveniently ignore is that there is another human body inside the mother's body that has a right to live. That little body is not part of a woman's body. It is merely living inside her body.

Deacon Richard Schellhase • St. Louis

