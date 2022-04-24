Letter: Defense of Roberts, criticism of Bush was disappointing

Regarding the editorial "When the gutter isn't good enough, St. Louis politics aims for the sewer" (April 19): I’m disappointed by the Editorial Board’s defense of the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary challenger, state Sen. Steve Roberts, and criticism of incumbent Rep. Cori Bush.

Roberts has been accused twice of sexual abuse, and he publicized details of a settlement in which one accuser cleared him of wrongdoing. According to the editorial, however, it is Bush who wants “to revive the rape allegation” as a campaign strategy. Using alleged sexual violence as a pretext to bash Bush, herself a survivor, is gross.

The editorial referred to Bush’s “abysmal record,” including her vote against sanctions, support for Ukraine and banning Russian oil. Her vote did not prevent Ukrainians from receiving U.S. support. In fact, Rep. Bush called for increased sanctions on oligarchs funding Putin’s war.

It seems the Editorial Board frequently criticizes Bush. The board dismissed her summer sleep-in to extend the eviction moratorium as a publicity stunt, yet her activism spurred President Joe Biden to act. As a constituent, I’m pleased she is an influential voice in national conversations. Specifically, her work to expand health care access, improve child care systems and address the student loan crisis benefits my family and thousands of other St. Louisans.

In all this, Bush’s moral clarity is refreshing. Bush speaks powerfully and directly on behalf of constituents like me. The Post-Dispatch may disagree, but I will vote to reelect Bush.

Katharine Nimmons • St. Louis