Letter: Definition of a woman also should include equal treatment

Regarding the letter " Human biology doesn't always fit male/female definition " (April 5): In my opinion, a woman is a human being endowed with certain inalienable rights: the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

As a citizen, she, and every other citizen and resident, has a responsibility to pursue peace and justice, persevere in truth, uphold the lives of the innocent and vulnerable. She is not to be denied her rightful and equal place at the table, nor her inheritance as a shareholder in this country. She is not to be maligned, nor mistreated in any way. She is no one's property.