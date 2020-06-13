Just In

Letter: Defund baseball; players, owners only care about cash
Not open for business

Kevin Hayes stands near shuttered ticket windows at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. "I came out for a hat," Hayes said, but the team store also is closed because of to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals' home opener that had been scheduled for Thursday has been postponed indefinitely because of the virus. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “Pro teams return to play: Dramatic sacrifices and adjustments” (June 8): With all the talk of defunding the police, why don’t we defund Major League Baseball? With all their petty wrangling about money, it’s time to end this season and revisit baseball next year. The whole game has become perverted in that all the talk is about money while there’s little mention that there will be no fans.

That is outrageous and really centers on “moneyball” while the fans are an afterthought. Before the patron saint of free agency, Curt Flood, players had to have real jobs between the season. Now there’s no love for the game, only salaries. Yes, it’s time to defund MLB.

Roger Stojeba • Kirkwood

