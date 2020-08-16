You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Defund NASA if it insists on being politically correct
APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING

Astronaut Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. poses July 20, 1969, with the U.S. flag during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first to walk on the lunar surface. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module.

Photo by Neil Armstrong, via the Associated Press

 NEIL A. ARMSTRONG

NASA, once a bastion of scientific rationality, has fallen to the political-correctness cult (“NASA drops ‘harmful’ celestial nicknames such as Eskimo Nebula,” Aug. 10). Its officials decided that since it is offensive to refer to the Eskimo nebula, it must now be called only by its numerical designation. When I was in the Army in Alaska in the early 1970s, even Eskimos were calling themselves Eskimos. Nobody thought there was anything offensive about it. If NASA can afford to spend time worrying about political correctness, then NASA has too much money. Maybe it’s time to defund NASA.

George Buford • St. Peters

