Letter: ‘Defund the Pentagon’ is smart, anti-imperialist
Letter: ‘Defund the Pentagon’ is smart, anti-imperialist

St. Louis VA union members join protest

Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for Missouri's 1st Congressional District, attends a Labor Day protest with members of the American Federation of Government Employees Locals 2192 and 96 and other union workers calling for fair contracts on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. About 50 workers rallied outside the Charles F. Prevedel Federal Building in the 9700 block of Page Avenue. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the editorial “Democratic House nominee Cori Bush does her part to help the Trump campaign” (Oct. 21): The Post-Dispatch decries the call by Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for the 1st congressional district, to “defund the Pentagon,” calling it an “irresponsible tweet.”

American imperialism is alive and well. Estimates from Brown University’s Costs of War Project suggest that anywhere from 37 million to upwards of 50 million people have been displaced by American-led wars, at a monetary cost of around $5.4 trillion. The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board seems not to consider such an enormous cost on such fruitless objectives to be “irresponsible,” “radical,” or even “immoral.” Rather, the board scolds Bush.

The Post-Dispatch should justify why the U.S. military budget should be greater than that of the next 10 nations combined before it scolds Bush. It should also justify the necessity of military ventures that have impacted countless human lives.

Joe Ponzillo • Webster Groves

Tags

