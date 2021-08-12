Letter: Defunding police would make businesses leave downtown

Our company has been a longtime employer in the city of St. Louis. Recently, we had the opportunity to move out of the city, but we chose to remain downtown because we believe in St. Louis.

However, when I hear Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri supporting defunding the police while at the same time spending over $70,000 on personal security, it makes me question whether my business should remain in the city.

Our business cannot afford the tens of thousands of dollars in private security paid for by Bush’s campaign for her personal security. We rely on the St. Louis police to keep our employees safe. However, if leaders like Bush continue to defund our city’s police, our company will be forced to leave the city.

I guess that’s what Bush wants: no police, no jobs and no future for downtown.

Roger Cammon • Ladue