Letter: Defunding police would result in Dodge City lawlessness
Regarding “Calls to ‘defund the police’ spur confusion, Trump attacks” (June 9): Civilians do not need protection. Start by making all of the elites, celebrities and politicians fire their bodyguards and swing open their gated communities.

Then close all the courts. Then declare nothing is illegal. We won’t need judges or lawyers.

The result would be carnage worse than Dodge City in the old West. But the difference is Dodge City had law enforcement.

Bill Reed • St. Charles

