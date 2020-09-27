Letter: DeJoy’s dismantling of postal operations is disservice

I am appalled by the appointment of Louis DeJoy to the position of postmaster general and the actions he has taken so far. This is corruption at its highest level. My opinion is supported by the following:
DeJoy’s appointment was purely political as a big donor to President Donald Trump. He has no experience that would qualify him to do this important job.
He has tens of millions of dollars invested in a postal service related business. That is certainly conflict of interest. He disallowed overtime, making first-class mail delivery slower. This backup in mail delivery will continue, adding to delivery delays. People depend on first-class mail and on-time delivery.
He ordered removal and dismantling of sorting machines that can sort 35,000 pieces of mail per hour. This, too, will delay mail. How many postal workers would it take to sort 35,000 pieces of mail? He ordered removal of mailboxes, making it inconvenient for people to utilize post office services.
I can only interpret these actions as an effort to interfere with the American public’s right to mail in their ballots for the upcoming election.
Karen Wilson • Alton
