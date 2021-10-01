 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Delayed identification of student amounts to a coverup
0 comments

Letter: Delayed identification of student amounts to a coverup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Parkway students protest racial message

Many Parkway Central High School students walked out of class on Friday, Sept. 23, 2021 to demonstrate opposition to racial hate messages posted in the school building. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Black student admits to writing racist graffiti in Parkway Central bathrooms” (Sept. 29): Last week, students in the Parkway School District walked out in protest of racist graffiti found in a bathroom. The media quickly reported the incident and covered student protests that followed. Black students naturally condemned the graffiti and blamed district inaction after previous complaints. The school district promised a thorough investigation pledging that those responsible would be disciplined according to district policy as well as potential prosecution.

It turns out the student who did this is Black.

This was not only a crime of vandalism but more significantly, a hate crime. Because the perpetrator is Black, I believe the incident will be swept under the rug by the district and ignored by the media in the future.

It’s racism in reverse, but you won’t hear, read, or see much future coverage about it because the media and the Parkway School District will be too busy grabbing their brooms and looking for a nearby carpet to sweep the story under.

Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News