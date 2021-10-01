Letter: Delayed identification of student amounts to a coverup

Regarding “Black student admits to writing racist graffiti in Parkway Central bathrooms” (Sept. 29): Last week, students in the Parkway School District walked out in protest of racist graffiti found in a bathroom. The media quickly reported the incident and covered student protests that followed. Black students naturally condemned the graffiti and blamed district inaction after previous complaints. The school district promised a thorough investigation pledging that those responsible would be disciplined according to district policy as well as potential prosecution.

It turns out the student who did this is Black.

This was not only a crime of vandalism but more significantly, a hate crime. Because the perpetrator is Black, I believe the incident will be swept under the rug by the district and ignored by the media in the future.

It’s racism in reverse, but you won’t hear, read, or see much future coverage about it because the media and the Parkway School District will be too busy grabbing their brooms and looking for a nearby carpet to sweep the story under.

Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County