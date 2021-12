Here's a novel idea for cutting down on porch pirates stealing packages: Have the delivery driver ring the doorbell, or knock on the door when dropping off the package. My daughter has had Amazon deliver many packages to our house, and not once have the delivery people ever knocked on the door. We've asked them a few times to knock, and they just don't seem to care. They don't have to wait for us to come out. A simple knock could help cut down on crime.