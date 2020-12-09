Letter: Delusional Trump supporters really need a reality check

Regarding the letter “Trump voters wanted continuation of his solid policies” (Dec. 5): I must say I am amazed by President Donald Trump’s supporters. Their capacity for self-deception is endless. The letter writer credits the low unemployment, soaring 401(k) values, and a roaring economy to the wise policies of President Donald Trump, conveniently forgetting that Trump inherited that successful trajectory from President Barack Obama.

As for touting Trump’s immigration policy, I fail to see how ripping children from parents’ arms and caging them is to be considered rational. It may have been the most disgraceful episode in our nation’s history.

The letter writer and likeminded Trump supporters proclaim they will never kneel during the National Anthem. I wish they would take a better look at what exactly they are kneeling to.

Matt Johnson • Bridgeton