 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Delusional vaccine skeptics hurt health care for all
0 comments

Letter: Delusional vaccine skeptics hurt health care for all

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William Hermanson

Wildwood resident William Hermanson addresses the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. It was his 10th consecutive appearance before the council. (screengrab)

Regarding "Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate" (Oct. 31): When do sincerely held beliefs become dangerous delusions? This article about William Hermanson gives a clear example of one person's dangerous, delusional beliefs. While one person's delusions are not normally dangerous or even newsworthy, sadly, he is not alone.

These mass anti-vaccination delusions hurt our families, friends and neighbors by slowing the resolution of the pandemic. For example, health care systems, overwhelmed by unvaccinated coronavirus patients, delay care for other patients with sometimes tragic consequences. These anti-vaccination delusions, no matter how pervasive or how perversely amplified by demagogues, must not be allowed to influence rational public health decisions.

This virus is real. Vaccinating against it prevents sickness and death. Only reality based solutions, not delusions, will help us to end this tragic pandemic.

Rene Roy • Kirkwood 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News