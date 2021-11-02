Letter: Delusional vaccine skeptics hurt health care for all

Regarding "Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate" (Oct. 31): When do sincerely held beliefs become dangerous delusions? This article about William Hermanson gives a clear example of one person's dangerous, delusional beliefs. While one person's delusions are not normally dangerous or even newsworthy, sadly, he is not alone.

These mass anti-vaccination delusions hurt our families, friends and neighbors by slowing the resolution of the pandemic. For example, health care systems, overwhelmed by unvaccinated coronavirus patients, delay care for other patients with sometimes tragic consequences. These anti-vaccination delusions, no matter how pervasive or how perversely amplified by demagogues, must not be allowed to influence rational public health decisions.

This virus is real. Vaccinating against it prevents sickness and death. Only reality based solutions, not delusions, will help us to end this tragic pandemic.

Rene Roy • Kirkwood