Letter: Demand illegal migrants also have negative test

My wife and I like to travel to Mexico for a beach vacation every year. I was wondering how it is possible that if we go this year (we are both fully vaccinated), we will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test in order to reenter the United States. As of Jan. 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires this of all international travelers into the U.S.
How can this be possible when migrants entering our country on foot or by wading across the Rio Grande are unchecked, untested and unvetted? Who made the decision to treat U.S. citizens more strictly than people who are entering our country illegally?
Geoff Orwig • Webster Groves