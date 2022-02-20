Letter: Demand lawmakers prepare their taxes without help

The article “Please hold: Pricey way to jump IRS phone line at tax time” (Feb. 15) documents a company which, for a price, will facilitate people jumping the telephone queue to reach the Internal Revenue Service for help in preparing their income tax returns. According to the article, at one point last year the IRS was receiving 1,500 calls per second, and only 11% of the 282 million calls received that year were answered.

While the article certainly raises questions about the propriety of this service, perhaps the better question is why so many individuals, including certified public accountants, find it necessary in the first place to seek help from the IRS in preparing their tax returns. As complicated and time-consuming as even the simplest of tax returns have now become, the need for prompt assistance from the IRS is certainly understandable.

One solution for simplifying the income tax morass: Require that all members of Congress, and all decision-making employees of the IRS, must prepare their income tax returns on their own, without outside assistance. I would imagine that after attempting to wade through the process just once, such a move might then result in the prompt simplification of the IRS statutes and regulations. Such a change would of course require the consent of those directly affected, and thus has no chance of ever being implemented.

Paul Agathen • Washington, Mo.