Letter: Demanding concealed carry permits won’t deter crime

Regarding the editorial “St. Louis homicides are spiking, with GOP extremists helping provide the ammo” (Sept. 24): Do members of the Editorial Board leave common sense at home when they come to work? If they actually believe requiring a permit to carry a gun in the city, or anywhere else for that matter, would reduce crime, they are delusional.
I support a requirement for concealed carry weapon permits and the proper training to obtain one. To me, that’s common sense. But suggesting that requiring a permit to carry in the city would reduce the incidence of gun violence defies common sense. Those who think requiring a permit would deter criminals aren’t thinking clearly. St. Louis has about one third the population of the St. Louis County but far more murders, yet neither have a concealed carry permit requirement.
I believe Missouri should require training and a permit for all who want to carry a concealed weapon, but that wouldn’t solve the problem, and I doubt it would significantly reduce the murder rate. The problems we have are societal and start with family and teaching children respect. Promote the nuclear family and teach respect for others regardless of ethnicity or beliefs, and we may begin the long road back to a better society.
Ed Etzkorn • Dardenne Prairie
