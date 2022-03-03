 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy and authoritarianism face off in Ukraine

Regarding “Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas” (March 1): I believe this invasion will be a watershed event in the history of the world, akin to Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939. The balance toward authoritarian or democratic governments will tilt one way or the other.

Regardless of a person’s political stripe, the entire concept of democracy is being affected by this unprovoked war. Authoritarianism removes the ability of individuals to strive collectively to make a better society, and imposes the will of the few on the many. There is too much at risk to settle back into our patterns of internal strife. This isn’t a culture war or an exercise of political positioning. It’s a life-or-death struggle for the basic freedoms we as Americans enjoy.

Those who support or give comfort to Russia’s designs to recreate the world by imposing government by force must be condemned and driven back into the holes from which they crawled. There should be no debate. We are all at risk.

I stand with Ukraine.

Lou Laderman • Creve Coeur

