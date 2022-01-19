Letter: Democracy depends on Blunt and voting rights bills

In honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. In Alabama during the Jim Crow era, multiple unjust voting restrictions were placed on minority citizens in the name of “states’ rights.” Not until passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 were all citizens afforded the opportunity to vote.

Now we are seeing states across the country proposing and passing new restrictive voting laws, which may be more subtle than literacy tests and intimidation but still place undue burdens on poor and minority voters. Through federal oversight, these two voting rights acts would ensure that all citizens can vote freely.

Blunt has a history of supporting democracy and the voting rights essential to it. In 2006, when the Voting Rights Act was last renewed, then-Rep. Blunt, along with a large, bipartisan majority, voted in favor of it. Following the chaos of Jan. 6, he presided over the presidential inauguration and spoke calmly and eloquently of his commitment to “our determined democracy forging a more perfect union” and “the people as the source of government.”

Blunt’s years in office will end soon, but he and Hawley have an opportunity now to preserve our American democracy.

Thomas J. Harrison Jr., M.D., and Mary M. Harrison • St. Charles