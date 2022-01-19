 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democracy depends on Blunt and voting rights bills

  • 0
Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., leaves an elevator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
{{featured_button_text}}

In honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. In Alabama during the Jim Crow era, multiple unjust voting restrictions were placed on minority citizens in the name of “states’ rights.” Not until passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 were all citizens afforded the opportunity to vote.

Now we are seeing states across the country proposing and passing new restrictive voting laws, which may be more subtle than literacy tests and intimidation but still place undue burdens on poor and minority voters. Through federal oversight, these two voting rights acts would ensure that all citizens can vote freely.

Blunt has a history of supporting democracy and the voting rights essential to it. In 2006, when the Voting Rights Act was last renewed, then-Rep. Blunt, along with a large, bipartisan majority, voted in favor of it. Following the chaos of Jan. 6, he presided over the presidential inauguration and spoke calmly and eloquently of his commitment to “our determined democracy forging a more perfect union” and “the people as the source of government.”

People are also reading…

Blunt’s years in office will end soon, but he and Hawley have an opportunity now to preserve our American democracy.

Thomas J. Harrison Jr., M.D., and Mary M. Harrison • St. Charles  

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News