Letter: Democracy depends on everyone exercising voting rights

Regarding the letter "Keeping the filibuster only allows further GOP obstruction" (Oct. 30): Voting sustains our democracy, but our right to vote is being systematically crushed. The GOP is pushing baseless allegations of fraud — If my candidate doesn’t win, the election must be rigged. Republicans are also engaged in making participation more difficult with voter-suppression bills, gerrymandered districts, baseless audits and the elimination of polling places.
Worse still, multiple state legislatures are implementing laws that give them the power to change the count if they don’t like the result. To counter these obstructive tactics, voters should urge lawmakers to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We need to protect our right to vote by exercising it. Our democracy requires it.
Greg Meyer • St. Louis