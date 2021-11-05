Letter: Democracy depends on everyone exercising voting rights

Regarding the letter "Keeping the filibuster only allows further GOP obstruction" (Oct. 30): Voting sustains our democracy, but our right to vote is being systematically crushed. The GOP is pushing baseless allegations of fraud — If my candidate doesn’t win, the election must be rigged. Republicans are also engaged in making participation more difficult with voter-suppression bills, gerrymandered districts, baseless audits and the elimination of polling places.