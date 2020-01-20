Letter: Democracy is at stake with Senate impeachment trial

The evidence that President Donald Trump committed impeachable acts is overwhelming. He used his office to pressure a foreign government to investigate a political rival, and there must be consequences. I urge Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to do their duty and uphold the oath they took to defend the Constitution. Our very democracy is at stake. We either have a rule of law for all, or we don’t.
If our elected officials allow this to go unpunished due to partisan politics, in my opinion they will be complicit in destroying our republic, and history will not judge them kindly. They have a choice to make, and l urge them to make the right one.
Bill Rozen • Chesterfield