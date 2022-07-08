Letter: Democracy is vital to retaining America's independence

Regarding "'Revolutionary' high court term on abortion, guns and more" (July 2): This was an unusually sad 4th of July. On a day routinely designated to celebrate how our forefathers declared independence, choosing democracy over monarchy, we are living a national nightmare. The U.S. Supreme Court has taken away the right of women to choose, vacating the well-accepted doctrine of precedent governing legal decision making.

In addition, we continue to experience and suffer from the residual but significant consequences of the Donald Trump presidency: Government institutions are not viewed as legitimate; the concepts of truth, rationality and civility no longer guide political discourse; and public officials repeatedly escape accountability for their words and deeds. Bluntly stated, we are losing our democracy, and the "great experiment" is in serious jeopardy. My wish is that we recall the true significance of July 4. In that spirit, I hope American citizens come to their senses, preventing the demise of our democratic republic.