Letter: Democracy must have freedom of, and from, religion

Regarding "Moscow patriarch stokes tensions with war remarks" (March 10): Russian state media recently released a disturbing video of President Vladimir Putin celebrating Orthodox Christian Easter services. In the video, replayed on U.S. media, the focus is on Putin, as he is seen making the sign of the cross and heard joyfully declaring that “Christ is risen!” The video suggested that the Orthodox Church fully supports Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, presumably accepting the lies he used to justify it.

How can Putin possibly be considered a Christian? What are those considering Christian baptism, and those that consider themselves strong Christians supposed to think when they see this? And what does Donald Trump think after he praised Putin’s actions as “genius”?

The writers of the U.S. Constitution understood there was no guarantee their new democracy would be forever immune from those who would force their personal religious beliefs on U.S. citizens. They also knew that religions themselves could be seriously tainted and damaged by too close an association with politicians’ worst personal behaviors.

Thus, the U.S. Constitution states in Article 6 that “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States,” The First Amendment also states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Tom O’Connor • St. Louis County