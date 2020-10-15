Letter: Democracy’s future is on the line in this election

Regarding “Report: ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal could dilute minority representation in state Capitol” (Sept. 23) Once again, this great experiment we call democracy is being tested with Amendment 3 at the state level and the presidential election on the national level. The former where the state Legislature is attempting to overturn the will of the people by changing the “Clean Missouri” amendment, and the latter, where a thinly-disguised attempt to repress the right to vote is occurring while a pandemic is out of control.
We have seen democracy tested before during the Civil War, McCarthyism and Watergate. In each of these times democracy survived, and the basic principles and values of it were maintained and strengthened. Make no mistake: The question is whether this great experiment will survive and continue, or will this experiment end in failure? This is a question that each of us will need to answer with our vote before or on Nov. 3.
Joe Yancey • University City
