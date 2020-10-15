 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democracy’s future is on the line in this election
0 comments

Letter: Democracy’s future is on the line in this election

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city

A U.S. flag is lit by the midmorning sun on a neighborhood street in Saginaw, Mich., on Monday, June 29, 2020. President Donald Trump won Saginaw county by just over 1,000 votes in 2016, capitalizing on the rusting industrial city's frustrations and its dislike of Democrat Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Regarding “Report: ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal could dilute minority representation in state Capitol” (Sept. 23) Once again, this great experiment we call democracy is being tested with Amendment 3 at the state level and the presidential election on the national level. The former where the state Legislature is attempting to overturn the will of the people by changing the “Clean Missouri” amendment, and the latter, where a thinly-disguised attempt to repress the right to vote is occurring while a pandemic is out of control.

We have seen democracy tested before during the Civil War, McCarthyism and Watergate. In each of these times democracy survived, and the basic principles and values of it were maintained and strengthened. Make no mistake: The question is whether this great experiment will survive and continue, or will this experiment end in failure? This is a question that each of us will need to answer with our vote before or on Nov. 3.

Joe Yancey • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports