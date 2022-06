Regarding “Jan. 6 panelists find that there is enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump” (June 12): There are plenty of conversations and letters to the editor regarding abortion, gun control and inflation. But not enough is said about what I believe to be the most important question of today: Will our imperfect, and sometimes inept, democracy continue, or will we have at the best have a very authoritarian and corrupt government or at the worst, a dictator?