Letter: Democracy sometimes blurs line between church and state
0 comments

Letter: Democracy sometimes blurs line between church and state

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months

The November elections will be on us before we know it. And many of us will head off to our local voting stations, which in many cases will be a church building. Then in December the Nativity scenes will appear at various venues, including city halls.

Apparently, we have no difficulty voting for our government officials at a church, but we don’t want Nativity scenes at our government buildings. How is this not a question of inconsistency at best and hypocrisy at worst?

T. Robinson • St. Charles County

Nativity scene
123rf.com
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports