Letter: Democracy sometimes blurs line between church and state

The November elections will be on us before we know it. And many of us will head off to our local voting stations, which in many cases will be a church building. Then in December the Nativity scenes will appear at various venues, including city halls.
Apparently, we have no difficulty voting for our government officials at a church, but we don’t want Nativity scenes at our government buildings. How is this not a question of inconsistency at best and hypocrisy at worst?
T. Robinson • St. Charles County