Letter: Democracy's future hinges on passing election reform act

The editorial " GOP's voter-suppression efforts make federal reform legislation urgent " (March 5) succinctly identifies the key issues and needed reforms proposed by the For the People Act. It makes it easier, not harder to vote, ends the dominance of big money in our politics, and ensures public officials work for the public interest. The bill passed in the House on a purely partisan vote. Senators should engage in bipartisan, good faith efforts to protect and strengthen our founding democratic values. Our current system of election laws is inadequate and in need of democratic reform.

As a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet committed to unity, I want to engage in repairing the fractured relationships that have divided us during this difficult election season. I believe that every person is valuable and should have an equal voice. The right to vote, to have a say in decisions that affect our lives, and to be fairly represented by officials who are responsive to our needs is foundational to democracy in the United States. The need is urgent, and the time to pass this legislation is now.