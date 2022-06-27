Letter: Democracy's survival is threatened by minority rule

Regarding "Photos: St. Louis area reacts to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, and Missouri moves to ban abortions" (June 24): I believe the freedom and rights we fought for since our founding are quickly being dismantled by a minority of people. The policies and ideals of the majority of people are being ignored by lawmakers who prefer to frame everything politically. When we contact our representatives, we receive a thank you and assurance that they are representing us. They have never represented anyone I know. They should be held accountable in the midterm elections. It is time to clean house.

Even though the corruption of the Trump administration has recently been exposed, there are still many people and elected officials who continue to support the their lies and misinformation.

I always had faith in the basic goodness of people, but I am now afraid. So many have been duped that the hatred and divisiveness in their hearts will take years to overcome, if it ever happens at all. I hope that every person can seek and accept the truth and recognize that our democracy will only survive if we can work together to support the diverse needs and ideals in our country.

Joan Buck • Wildwood