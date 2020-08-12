You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Democratic platform must include Medicare for All
Letter: Democratic platform must include Medicare for All

Regarding “Democratic committee OKs platform with progressives’ input” (July 27): I am a delegate at large for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Illinois. I am a forever Democrat who is firmly committed to the election of Joe Biden. We must have a change in leadership for our democracy to prevail. However, I joined at least 749 other delegates who have pledged to vote “no” on the proposed Democratic National Committee platform.

As a Democrat, a delegate, and most of all, a physician, I know that we must have Medicare for All. The pandemic has clearly demonstrated the folly of linking health insurance to employment. We are leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. Canada has fared much better during the pandemic with its single-payer health care. Are the Canadians more compassionate than we are? They embrace the idea that health care is a human right.

Biden says that we cannot afford Medicare for All. I know that Americans cannot afford the current disaster of American health care with health insurance companies reaping big profits during the pandemic. The health care companies netted profits much higher than the second quarter of 2019. We can do better. My no-vote will not stop the platform from passing, but I can sleep at night knowing that I voted my conscience.

Pamella Gronemeyer, M.D. • Glen Carbon

