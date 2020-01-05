Letter: Democratic socialism is not same as Marxist socialism

Regarding Andrew Wilson’s guest column “The end of history as we (no longer) know it” (Dec. 29): Mr. Wilson laments the lack of knowledge of history by people today, and I agree wholeheartedly with that premise. History not learned tends to repeat itself in often the worst of ways.
However, Mr. Wilson then goes on revealing his right-wing ideology as he compares today’s democratic socialism, as presented by some Democratic candidates, with Marxist-inspired socialism — a vast difference that he, with his apparent knowledge of history, should know.
We today have democratic socialism working for the people as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools and institutions, and even subsidized agriculture and the beginnings of health care for all. Nearly all advanced countries but the U.S. provide basic health care.
I would advise Mr. Wilson to stop using the word “socialism” as an attack on popular government programs and realize the danger from the right, which would like to create an oligarchy and destroy popular programs for the less than rich. Mr. Wilson needs to update his history lessons.
Maryann Mace • Ballwin