Letter: Democrats already knew about Postal Service problems
Regarding “Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts” (Aug. 19): Where has House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats been for the past 20-plus years when it come to the U.S. Postal Service? They act surprised that you cannot get a letter in one or two days. Years ago, the Postal Service gave us warning that it might take a day or two longer for delivery.

When it comes to mailboxes being removed, how many were taken out of service during the previous administration?

It seems to me that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to tell the states not to wait until the last minute to mail-in ballots. Since states have different procedures for mail-in and absentee ballots, this is where Democrats should be putting their attention.

Steve Roedner • Green Park

Sports