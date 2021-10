I'm appalled by the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party. Their mantra is to tax the rich. In my opinion, it doesn’t make any sense that they want to eliminate the $10,000 cap on the deduction of state and local taxes on one's federal returns. This would cost the federal government billions. This a tax cut only for the wealthy while the rest of us are being taxed by higher inflation, which I believe is being caused by the current administration's policies.