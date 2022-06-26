Letter: Democrats are once again forced to clean up GOP messes

Regarding the letter “Vote conservative to clean up mess Biden has made” (June 22): This letter demonstrates the wrong-headed thinking many use today to justify their politics. The letter writer could use a lesson in capitalism and the economic principles of supply and demand. The price of gas has little to do with any president, Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Gas was cheap during the pandemic because few people were driving or flying. Oil companies shuttered wells. Now demand is soaring as are oil company profits. Supply hasn’t caught up with demand. Prices are high worldwide. The proposed XL extension of the Keystone Pipeline would not have helped since most of that tar sand oil would have been exported.