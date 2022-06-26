Letter: Democrats are once again forced to clean up GOP messes

Regarding the letter “Vote conservative to clean up mess Biden has made” (June 22): This letter demonstrates the wrong-headed thinking many use today to justify their politics. The letter writer could use a lesson in capitalism and the economic principles of supply and demand. The price of gas has little to do with any president, Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Gas was cheap during the pandemic because few people were driving or flying. Oil companies shuttered wells. Now demand is soaring as are oil company profits. Supply hasn’t caught up with demand. Prices are high worldwide. The proposed XL extension of the Keystone Pipeline would not have helped since most of that tar sand oil would have been exported.
The effectiveness of the border wall with Mexico is debatable, but the fact is that Trump transferred $2.5 billion in military funds to pay for wall construction. A federal court ruled in 2020 this was an illegal overreach of executive authority.
An argument could also be made that conservatives mismanaged the start of the pandemic and left a mess for Biden’s administration, just as conservatives led us into the the “great recession” in 2008 and left a mess for the Barack Obama’s administration to clean up. Generally, conservatives have been anti-vaccine, anti-mask and anti-quarantine, thereby prolonging the pandemic. Some conservatives even believe the January 6th insurrection was just a normal tourist visit.
So who exactly made what mess?
Michael Bander • St. Louis County