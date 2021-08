Regarding “ Prospects ever fainter for bipartisan policing overhaul deal ” (Aug. 13): In my opinion, Democrats have a single message to American citizens: Fend for yourselves.

Some major cities are defunding the police and reducing safety nets and security for citizens. The citizens are being forced to fend for themselves. If Democrats are shocked at how many guns are being bought, well, we are now learning that we must fend for ourselves.