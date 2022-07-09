Letter: Democrats are weak in fighting for abortion rights

Regarding "Democrats frustrated by party’s response to abortion ruling" (July 6): The response of President Joe Biden’s administration to the overturning of Roe v. Wade has been utterly underwhelming. Compare and contrast it to the no-holds-barred, win-at-all-costs tactics of the anti-abortion forces. For the Democrats, it’s a picture of weakness, indecision, impotence, and ingrained helplessness.

Biden has said that setting up abortion clinics on federal land in states where abortions have been outlawed is off the table. Why? Is someone going to be offended? Does he think our originalist Supreme Court would say the Bill of Rights doesn’t have an “abortion clinics on federal lands” clause and thus overrule it by deciding the founders never intended that? And if that is the rationale, so what?

The time is long past for Democrats to take off the gloves, but I’d be happy to see it happen today anyway. Speeches promising to fight for women’s rights are weak tea without action. If Democrat politicians want to be reelected, they have to do something.

Eric Ressner • Rock Hill