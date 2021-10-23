 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats barreling toward avoidable self-destruction
Letter: Democrats barreling toward avoidable self-destruction

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column “The progressives are asking for too much. Just tell them no, Joe.” (Oct. 20): Democrats won the presidency, the House and Senate, so now the progressives and moderates can adamantly push their individual and conflicting agendas, right? Wrong.

Unless the various factions within the party wake up and quickly realize that unity and compromise must occur, they are gift-wrapping the mid-term elections for the Republicans. The GOP could regain control of both through the Senate and the House, with possibly a large majority in the House.

Republicans are doing nothing to enhance their prospects for the mid-term elections, but they don’t have to because Democrats are hell-bent on self-destruction. If Democrats continue to do nothing but push their separate agendas, they won’t have a snowball’s chance in Hell of showing results in time for the elections.

Some Democrats are afraid of alienating their supporters if they blink. They should understand that while some may win reelection, the party as a whole is poised for massive defeat. Voters want results, not ideological rhetoric. Democrats should wake up. Their party is sinking like the Titanic, and it’s their own fault.

George Warfield • St. Charles

