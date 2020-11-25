Letter: Democrats cleaning up after GOP mistakes is a pattern

Regarding “ Biden to meet with Pelosi , Schumer as challenges loom” (Nov. 20): With the election of Joe Biden, it seems that we are continuing a cycle that began in 1932 where the Republicans occupy the White House, create an economic and or social mess, and the Democrats are elected to clean it up.

The Republicans have figured out how to win elections (voter suppression, gerrymandering, etc.) but do not know how to successfully govern. The latest case in point is President Donald Trump’s administration. I am sure that President-elect Joe Biden will be somewhat successful in navigating through the economic, social and cultural mess that he will inherit. The question is, when will the voting public become wise to the cycle of Republican poor governance that has been going on for decades?