 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats cleaning up after GOP mistakes is a pattern
0 comments

Letter: Democrats cleaning up after GOP mistakes is a pattern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Today: Biden picks key advisers, Senate silent

President Donald Trump walking out to speak in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington. Walking behind Trump is Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding “Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer as challenges loom” (Nov. 20): With the election of Joe Biden, it seems that we are continuing a cycle that began in 1932 where the Republicans occupy the White House, create an economic and or social mess, and the Democrats are elected to clean it up.

The Republicans have figured out how to win elections (voter suppression, gerrymandering, etc.) but do not know how to successfully govern. The latest case in point is President Donald Trump’s administration. I am sure that President-elect Joe Biden will be somewhat successful in navigating through the economic, social and cultural mess that he will inherit. The question is, when will the voting public become wise to the cycle of Republican poor governance that has been going on for decades?

John Berkowitz • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports